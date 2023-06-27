Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Starts Filming THIS Week -- But Raquel Leviss Is Still MIA!!

OMG! Production is about to be underway for the next season of Vanderpump Rules!!

According to sources connected to the Bravo series, cameras will begin rolling on Wednesday! There’s just one hiccup — Raquel Leviss still hasn’t committed to returning!

The insiders told TMZ on Tuesday that the show’s production staff and the 28-year-old’s team are working hard to get her to join the season, but she’s still at her mental health facility, where she has been for two months. Her main priority at this time is focusing on her treatment, which we totally understand! Still, we can’t imagine VPR without her… She is involved in SO much of the drama!

That said, previous sources have claimed the SUR waitress is eager to share “her story with the unfiltered truth” once she’s out of treatment, so we hope it’s only a matter of time before she signs on for season 11!

The good news is that the full cast is expected to return — yes, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval! Though they probably won’t be interacting much, if Ariana has a say, at least! Lala Kent also shared her thoughts on filming again during an Amazon livestream on Monday, and she’s nervous AF! She spilled the tea:

“That’s, like, giving me anxiety. They sent us what our schedule may look like — it’s subject to change — and I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’”

Nerves are understandable after how messy things got last season!! We imagine the new episodes will be similarly chaotic as they continue to process Scandoval! Also, if Raquel does come back, it’d be the first time she interacted with most of her co-stars since the reunion, so that’s bound to be explosive!! Thoughts?! Do you want Raquel to stay on the show? Sound OFF (below)!

