Raquel Leviss Is ‘Checking Out Of Mental Health Facility’ Soon!

Just in time to return to Vanderpump Rules???

As you know, Raquel Leviss has been in a mental health treatment facility ever since wrapping filming for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules in late March. Insiders previously shared with Us Weekly earlier this month that the 28-year-old was determined to enter treatment and work on herself following her cheating scandal with Ariana Madix’s now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, saying:

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

After nearly three months of seeking treatment, though, Raquel appears ready to get back to her normal day-to-day… and possibly come back to Vanderpump! According to Us Weekly on Friday, the former pageant queen has “begun negotiations” to return home very shortly:

“Raquel is going to be checking out of the mental health facility within the next 10-15 days.”

Whoa, that is so soon! That being said, the source noted that she also “could choose to stay longer.” Well, she may want to make up her mind soon because filming for season 11 of the reality series began earlier this week with many of the cast members! TMZ did report that Bravo, the Vanderpump Rules production team, and Raquel’s team have started negotiating a new contract. Of course, her return obviously would be off the table if she ended up deciding to stay at the facility longer. That choice would no doubt disappoint producers since the popularity of VPR skyrocketed due to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair drama. However, it also sounds like they just want the best for the SUR waitress as she gets help.

During her stay at the mental health center, the Us insider said producers “have remained committed to supporting Raquel’s treatment,” and they are still hopeful she will come back for the new season. But no decisions have been made about her place in the case since things are “up in the air” right now. The source explained:

“Nothing has been decided yet and it’s all still up in the air. Both sides are hoping they can work something out so that Raquel gets the treatment she needs, and she’s still able to be included in the show.”

We’ll see what happens! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you want Raquel to return? Or do you think her time on VPR needs to come to an end? Sound OFF in the comments below.

