Brandi Glanville Allegedly Touched Caroline Manzo's 'Breast' & 'Vaginal Area' -- Shocking New Details From The RHUGT Incident Revealed!

We are learning more details about what allegedly went down between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo while filming scenes for a forthcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

As we previously reported, both Brandi and Caroline left Morocco in the middle of filming after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was accused of giving Caroline “unwanted kisses” while the group was filming in the North African nation. However, new insider info indicates the reported physical activity Glanville pursued with the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum allegedly went WAY beyond unwanted kisses… Ugh…

Like we noted in our initial report, the RHUGT cast was filming late one night when this s**t show went down. However, Page Six, which first reported these new allegations on Monday night, cited insiders who now claim these new revelations make the situation “significantly more serious” than what Bravo fans were initially told.

According to that outlet, insiders say the 50-year-old Glanville allegedly “touched [Caroline’s] breast area and vaginal area” during one particularly shocking moment. Manzo had her clothes on during the interaction, a source claims. But even so, these new claims would seem to indicate a severe invasion of privacy on Glanville’s part. WTF?!?!

Per the report, the RHUGT cast was partying at a private home while filming the spinoff show’s fourth installment in Morocco back on January 25. At one point in the evening, Glanville allegedly “stuck her tongue down [Caroline’s] throat.” Understandably, that incident made the 61-year-old Manzo “uncomfortable.” However, the pursuit apparently did NOT end there.

Later in the night, Manzo went to the bathroom along with Glanville, former Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord, and a fourth cast member who “has yet to be identified.” While those four were in the bathroom together, insiders say Brandi allegedly “locked the bathroom door” and “pinned Caroline against the wall.”

One source relayed what happened next:

“She put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area.”

OMG…

Chillingly, the news org notes that claim has been “corroborated by a number of other sources,” too. There is no video of the alleged incident. However, cast members’ mics were live while in the bathroom, so there is audio. Insiders say crew members who heard the audio have called the tape “disturbing.” It has not been released publicly.

The production company filming RHUGT is Shed Productions. Page Six reports they “provided alcohol” for the cast during filming, and Glanville “appeared drunk” during the reported event.

While in the bathroom, McCord is said to have realized Manzo was uncomfortable with the situation. Quickly, the 49-year-old RHONY vet moved to unlock the door so her co-star could leave. Still, the emotional damage was clearly done. Production asked Manzo to address the incident on camera, but Caroline was “in distress” about what happened. She was eventually moved to a hotel to “get her out of the situation.” Two days later, she returned to the United States. Glanville was asked to leave soon after that, “before the rest of the cast departed” Morocco in a group.

As we noted (above), there was apparently one other cast member in the bathroom with Manzo, Glanville, and McCord when the alleged assault occurred. It is unclear who that person was. This edition of RHUGT also features Camille Grammer, Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.

After the alleged assault took place, insiders say attorneys interviewed cast members and crew staffers. An investigation was opened to look into the matter. That investigation “has already been completed,” per the report.

In a follow-up earlier this week, Shed Productions and the streaming service Peacock chose to release a joint statement about the matter. In it, they noted:

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Per the outlet, neither Manzo, Glanville, nor McCord have commented yet.

What an awful situation…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

