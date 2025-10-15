The REAL Reason Selena Gomez Isn't Close With Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Anymore!

We have some bestiez tea.

At the height of their friendship, Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz were so close they referred to themselves as a “throuple.” They seemed to ALWAYS be together — whether it be on luxurious yacht trips, or cozy nights in with pajamas.

But fans began to suspect a massive falling out must have occurred some time earlier this year, as the friendly social media posts came to a screeching halt. And the final nail in the coffin for fans was when Nicola was nowhere to be seen during Selena’s bachelorette party in Cabo! Followed by neither the heiress nor her Brit boy toy attending Selly G’s star-studded wedding to Benny Blanco last month!

Oof!

The US Sun reported in August that the former trio “have been distant for many months now” and “don’t even talk any more.” Yikes! Why? Because Nicola allegedly tried to take advantage of Selena and Benny’s popularity — and the Fetish singer was “disappointed” by it. A source told the outlet at the time:

“There were many tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle, and she wasn’t very nice to Selena if people weren’t paying enough attention to her. Selena herself doesn’t care much for attention, but she doesn’t like it when someone acts like a ‘bratty teen’ and tries to push people aside.”

But that might not actually be the true reason for their fallout…

On Tuesday, an insider spoke to People about the former friends and claimed it’s simply not that deep… And that Brooklyn and Nicola have merely… grown apart from Selena:

“There’s no bad blood. Relationships evolve, and it’s true they’re not as close as they once were, but there wasn’t any one thing that happened.”

Hmmm. The source went on to confirm the married couple — who are still on the outs with Brooklyn’s family, too — weren’t at Selena and Benny’s nuptials. But they maintain it’s not because of any drama:

“There’s nothing but love and well wishes from them for Selena and Benny.”

Well, to be fair Selena wasn’t at the couple’s vow renewal ceremony over the summer, either. Hmm.

It’s true, not all friendships are meant to last forever! So it could really be that they’ve all just outgrown each other… Orrrr could this be a Brooklyn and Nicola source attempting to save face?? Who knows!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

