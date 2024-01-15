Selena Gomez Threw A Surprise Pajama Party For Nicola Peltz’s 29th Birthday! See The Pics!

Nicola Peltz Beckham kept it cozy for her 29th birthday!

One final year in her twenties — you’d think that the Bates Motel star would be out hitting the city, partying it up at clubs, and staying up all night… But her BFF Selena Gomez actually kept it real wholesome for her, and threw a surprise pajama party!

On Saturday, Nicola uploaded a carousel of cute pics on Instagram from what looked like a comfortable night in with friends and fam — and everyone in attendance was in the same matching PJ set!

So cute!

Of course, Brooklyn Beckham was up front and center for the festivities, as well as Sel’s man Benny Blanco. The Rare Beauty founder even had her little sister Gracie by her side! In the pics, Nicola posed with the 10-year-old, showed off a deliciously pink cake with her face printed on it, and put the whole crew on display in a group pic. She wrote in her caption:

“i’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games. (my heaven!)”

Awww!

She went on:

“thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting”

Okaaaay, Benny! We love a man who can cook! Scroll through the pics (below):

Just last week, Nicola’s in-laws Victoria and David Beckham paid tribute to her with the sweetest messages on Instagram. Brooklyn also didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate his woman, writing on his own page:

“Happy birthday Nicola Peltz Beckham x thank you for everything that you do x you are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I am so happy and so lucky to be your husband x love you baby girl”

It’s clear she’s well loved!

[Images via Nicola Peltz & Selena Gomez/Instagram]