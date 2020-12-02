Rebel Wilson Talks Freezing Her Eggs At 40 In Candid Chat About Transformative 'Year Of Health'!

Rebel Wilson is taking us behind the scenes of her “Year of Health.”

The actress has been open about her wellness journey over the course of 2020, but on Tuesday, she talked to followers directly via Instagram Live about the process, her weight loss (“about 28 kilos,” or 61 lbs.), and what’s next now that she’s accomplished her goal.

The Pitch Perfect star spoke on getting a “professional” detox in 2019, joking about being psychic because she’d already decided to take a step back from work before the pandemic hit.

She explained:

“I always wanted to be healthier. But I either just felt like I didn’t have the time or felt like, oh, well, making a lot of money being bigger, you know it’s part of my comedic persona in a lot of ways. So I would question, sometimes I would lose a few kilos but then I’d gain it back.”

Even though she’s gotten a lot of attention for her recent transformation, she reassured fans she still “[screws] up all the time.” She said:

“I was at my skinniest when I had malaria and I almost died. And then when I came out of hospital everyone’s like, ‘Wow! What did you do?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, almost died, so.’ But I probably haven’t been the weight I am now since like high school, which has been interesting, but for 20 years I’ve kind of been a bigger person and curvalicious and all that stuff. So, it’s been a full-on journey, but the point I was making is that I am not perfect.”

Her 40th birthday was a turning point for the comedienne, even beyond her fitness goals. Revealing her decision to freeze her eggs, Rebel continued:

“I was also freezing my eggs, because as all good career women out there should know, you know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it, and getting to 40 is kind of leaving it even a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can. So, I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.'”

Perhaps she’ll end up using those eggs with current boyfriend Jacob Busch. Who knows?!

The star went on to reveal some of the secrets to her success — taking walks, a high protein diet, and staying under 1,500 calories a day. Now that she’s reached her goal weight (165 pounds), she told followers she would be entering a “maintenance phase,” which might mean relaxing those calorie restrictions a bit.

She remarked:

“Now that I’ve hit the goal, I’ll probably only weight myself about once a month … because it isn’t about a number on a scale.”

The Aussie also shared a bit about her issues with emotional eating to “numb” herself, reassuring fans who may have similar “vices” that there’s nothing to be ashamed of. She added:

“I am so glad that I did it. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing. I’m really glad I did it because I think it was time … But at a certain point, I knew in my heart that I was engaging in some unhealthy behaviors, and that I needed to change those for the better. And so what I’m proud of myself is doing that, and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

Wow! It’s been a privilege to be along for the ride of Rebel’s health journey. We hope her words can be helpful for others on similar paths. And congratulations again to her for making such positive life changes.

Ch-ch-check out her full Live (below):

