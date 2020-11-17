Rebel Wilson Says She Used To Eat '3,000 Calories' A Day Before Starting Her Weight Loss Journey!

Rebel Wilson is opening up about one of the secrets to slaying her personal weight loss journey!

The 40-year-old Aussie actress has been taking her social media followers along for the ride during her “year of health,” which saw her officially lose “about 40 lbs.,” according to the latest update she shared with People. Impressive!

In addition to working out regularly, Rebel told the outlet that making one key change in her diet really helped make the biggest impact on her overall transformation. She said:

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry.”

We love carbs as much as the next person, but darn it, those empty calories will catch up to you eventually!

Related: Rebel Wilson Started Dating Her Boyfriend BEFORE She Lost Any Weight, FYI!

Since making the decision to change her lifestyle, the Pitch Perfect star said she’s been switching it up in the kitchen and leaning heavily on protein-rich foods:

“So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Hmm. Sounds delicious and very similar to the popular ketogenic diet that so many other stars have started following in recent years! And obviously, those combined changes she spoke about have really paid off — the starlet is looking GREAT with her newfound confidence!

Started off having a bad day ???? but got out in nature, hydrated, listened to some motivational goodness and now I’m back in the game coach ???? pic.twitter.com/OCAjwRJhcL — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 17, 2020

It’s not to say that Wilson can’t afford a cheat day here and there, though. Let’s not forget she is human! On indulging in a few items that aren’t included in her health plan, she explained:

“It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week. Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

The CATS star continued:

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

We LOVE this mindset! It sounds way more realistic than beating yourself up for breaking the rules every now and again. And remember, Perezcious readers, YOU make the rules when it comes to your personal health!

Elsewhere in her chat with People, Rebel also opened up about how the pandemic has blocked out many distractions and allowed her to focus on hitting her goals:

“I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress. Because most of my stress is work-related.”

We hear that. But also, don’t feel ashamed if all of that extended time off in quarantine has allowed the pendulum to swing in the other direction for you. These are unprecedented times, y’all.

However, for Wilson, this gave her a chance to adjust her relationship with food and change “bad habits to healthier ones.”

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help. I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love.”

Preach!

This all comes on the heels of her partnership with Uber Eats and the dating app Hinge for the new Chipotle Cuffing Season Menu, available exclusively on the Uber app through December 5. You can watch her funny promo where her culinary taste and comedic chops are both on display (below):

Thanks for the solid advice and much-needed laugh, gurl!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]