Rebel Wilson Returns To Luxury Wellness Center To Shed Her 'Last Two Kilos' Ahead Of 2021!

Rebel Wilson is doing whatever it takes to shed those last few pounds.

With 2020 coming to an end (we’re one week away from December, can you believe it?), the Pitch Perfect star seems adamant to finish off the year by hitting her goal weight of about 165 pounds. In fact, she returned to the spot where it all started, VivaMayr, a luxury wellness center in Austria, for that extra push.

Related: Rebel Started Dating Her Boyfriend BEFORE She Lost Any Weight, Thank You!

While we can’t all jet off to Europe — let alone during the coronavirus pandemic — to kick our healthy lifestyles back into gear, Rebel has been making the most of her trip. Having already stayed six days so far, the actress has taken advantage of beautiful lakeside hikes and the resort pool for swimming laps!

She even told People of her decision to come back, saying her hope is to “boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos” AKA 4.5 pounds. Wilson added:

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr.”

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday after a trip to the steam room, another of the medical spa’s facilities, to flaunt her slimmed down figure in a black bodysuit (below). Captioning it “Steam Room Queen,” she looked poised to hit her 2020 goal!

The Australian native also posted about her stay on the ‘gram just a few days earlier, too, writing on Friday:

“Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee Finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.”

Well, we’re all about the “Year of Health,” we just hope Rebel isn’t getting too caught up in the numbers. After all, she looks INCREDIBLE, which she always has! But having seen “amazing results,” following her first visit to the center back in June 2019, according to a People source at the time, it’s no wonder she wanted to come back.

In a more recent update, the Jojo Rabbit actress spoke to the outlet about how much her lifestyle has changed since embarking on this journey, sharing about her previous diet:

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry. So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Add that to working out about six days a week now, too! Rebel has clearly been putting in the work, but there is NO pressure for her to hit a certain number on the scale by a certain date!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]