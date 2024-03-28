Rebel Wilson Didn't Lose Her Virginity Until She Was 35 Years Old!

One of Rebel Wilson‘s most surprising revelations in her upcoming tell-all Rebel Rising is all about chastity and patience. In other words it has nothing to do with Hollywood! Ha!

The Bridesmaids alum writes about how she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 35 years old!

We say it has nothing to do with Hollywood, but that does mean it didn’t happen until after Rebel was already famous! She’s 44 now, so we’re talking 2015 — around three years after Pitch Perfect, the same year she played a party animal showing Dakota Johnson the ropes in How To Be Single! Wow!

Rebel spoke to People in advance of the book dropping — on April 2 — and explained the reason she chose to tell the world this secret she’s been keeping for years is to reassure younger fans “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager”:

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

That’s a great message! There’s definitely societal pressure — and it was worse when Rebel was a teen! In years past, she was too “embarrassed” to admit the age she punched her V-card, even to friends! She told the mag:

“There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23.’ Just to really avoid the questions… Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening. And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my God, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser.'”

But now she knows it’s just what was right for her! But what needed to change was the world, at least as she saw it. She mused:

“It’s absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would’ve explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing.”

So for a while, that’s all she thought was possible. But then her dad died of a heart attack in 2014. And that’s when she finally started looking for her own happiness:

“And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that. And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

It’s true, younger generations are much more accepting, not just of different orientations but of exploration of the whole spectrum of sexuality — something far more complex and beautiful than the Kinsey Scale. While there’s still some extremely harsh judgment out there, these days it’s mostly from people who are so obviously backward and full of hate.

In any case, it’s that headspace in which Rebel found her love, fiancée Ramona Agruma. So it’s gotta be tough to have regrets now, right?

