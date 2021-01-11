This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

CBD Meets SCOBY – Tribe’s CBD Kombucha Sangria

CBD is far from the only superfood setting social media abuzz. Indeed, if you’re up on the latest health trends, you’ve probably noticed a surge of interest in that fizzy Far East beverage: kombucha! Now that there are plenty of kombucha brands to choose from, why not make a CBD cocktail with this brew?

For extra health benefits, we’re going to top this CBD Kombucha Sangria with a touch of antioxidant-rich red wine. So, if you want an ultra-healthy cocktail for brunch, this is the post for you!

CBD Kombucha Sangria

Although kombucha has been around for centuries, it’s still quite foreign to the Western palate. According to most historians, this fermented drink first appeared in Ancient China around 200 BC. Basically, kombucha brewers place a pancake-shaped colony of bacteria and yeast (aka a SCOBY) inside green or black tea and sugar. Over time these beneficial bugs create secondary compounds like CO2, acetic acid, and B vitamins.

Despite the many “hyped health claims” made about kombucha, there’s still a great deal we don’t know about this bubbly beverage. However, it’s likely kombucha is a good source of beneficial gut bacteria (aka probiotics). Not only are probiotics involved in proper digestion, they seem to play a significant role in boosting our mood.

Ingredients

¾ oz Aperol

1 oz red wine

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

A few ounces of your preferred kombucha

Citrus or fresh berry garnish (optional)

Directions

Pour Aperol, red wine, Tribe CBD oil, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled highball glass

Add enough kombucha to top your glass

Garnish with a lemon wedge or fresh berries

Just like our CBD sangria, this kombucha cocktail is open for experimentation. With so many kombucha flavors on the market, we bet you’ll have a blast mixing and matching flavor profiles.

Also, we leave the garnish totally up to you in this cocktail. Although many people love adding a touch of tart citrus, that may not fit with your kombucha flavor. You might also want to tailor this CBD cocktail to whatever’s in season at your local farmer’s market.

Could CBD Oil Help Your Gut?

At this point, we don’t know how CBD interacts with probiotics. However, there is preliminary data that suggests CBD might help patients with tummy troubles. As we mentioned in our CBD Boulevardier recipe, CBD oil seems to have natural anti-nausea properties. There’s also preliminary data out of Israel that suggests CBD might reduce IBS symptoms.

Hopefully, as more researchers look into CBD, we’ll better understand how this cannabinoid affects our digestive health. Shop Tribe’s CBD oil here.