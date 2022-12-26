Remembering All The Stars We Lost In 2022

It has been a very tough year for so many in the entertainment world and beyond.

With the globe still suffering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve lost many icons, musicians, actors, and famous figures to the virus and other brutal diseases and mental health challenges. And tragically, many of these losses we just didn’t see coming…

From Aaron Carter’s sudden death to Bob Saget and even Queen Elizabeth II, there have been so many heartbreaking passings to grieve this year, including several people who have changed the world as we know it through their art and leadership.

Before heading into the New Year, click through below and take a moment to mourn and reflect on the stars we’ve had to say goodbye to in the last 12 months.

Stars We Lost In 2022

Stars We Lost In 2022

Stars We Lost In 2022

Stars We Lost In 2022

Stars We Lost In 2022

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza]