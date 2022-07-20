Police Arrest Gang Members Tied To Terrifying Celebrity Home Invasions Of RHOA Star Marlo Hampton, Gunna, & MORE

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton is fortunate to be alive following a horrific home invasion at her Atlanta estate.

And now police say they’ve arrested four suspected gang members who they believe have been taking part in home invasions all across Georgia. Cops told local news outlets that they think “at least 15” home invasions in the past year are linked to this group.

Related: TikTok Star Charged With Armed Robbery After Cops Recognize His Shoes In Dancing Video!

In Marlo’s case, the Bravo star was at home with family members when the incident occurred back on July 1. This week, she recalled what happened in the terrible moment when her home was first breached. She explained to WSBTV that four men, all masked and armed with weapons, rushed up and kicked down a door:

“When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear — my heart dropped.”

OMG!

Marlo and her family members went into a panic room and called police. The men who kicked in the door fled almost immediately, possibly startled by Hampton’s presence in the home. Cops were on scene quickly to document the incident and investigate for clues. Thankfully, Marlo and her family were not physically harmed.

She recalled her concern over the scary crime:

“I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you. But my main concern is, I want all the ladies, I want everyone to be aware if you are posting items, if you do have luxury items, be careful.”

Immediately, police believed the crime was tied to other home invasions in Atlanta. On Sunday, they caught a break: the Sandy Springs Police Department caught four suspected gang members as they allegedly attempted another home invasion — this one at a townhouse owned by the mother of one of Future‘s children.

Sandy Springs cops had been staking out the townhouse knowing it could be targeted because of the woman’s connection to the high-profile rapper. Sgt. Matt McGinnis told the news outlet of the investigation:

“The investigation’s been ongoing for at least a year now. We got lucky and we got it right. And as we targeted them, they came on scene. Both a foot chase and a vehicle chase ensued and we were able to take four people into custody.”

McGinnis said the men and others in their reported gang are suspected of taking part in more than a dozen home invasions around metro Atlanta. They have apparently been targeting the homes of high-profile celebs, including TV stars like Hampton, as well as pro athletes, entertainers, and social media stars. Detectives think the burglars also invaded rapper Gunna‘s DeKalb County home in March.

Cryptically, the sergeant warned the media:

“We expect [the case] to get bigger.”

Terrifying…

Already this week, cops have made additional arrests. Per the news outlet, the Sandy Springs PD detained Kenzel Walker (pictured above, right) on allegations of masterminding multiple home invasions. The suspected gang leader is also accused of a separate murder in the city of Albany. Now, cops are looking for another suspected ringleader allegedly responsible for ordering the invasions: 33-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, known as J-Roc.

McGinnis described him to the news outlet:

“He’s got a red falcon [tattoo] on the side of his right eye. They need to contact 911 immediately [if they see him]. He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Here is more on the quickly-growing home invasion investigation:

So, so scary!

We’re just glad that Hampton and her family are physically OK after that. Sending love during this tough time.

[Image via WSBTV/YouTube/Marlo Hampton/Instagram/Sandy Springs Police Department]