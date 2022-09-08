RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins Files Bombshell Lawsuit Over 'Bot' Bullying Attack On Garcelle Beauvais' Son!

The s**t is continuing to hit the fan over on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Thursday morning, cast member Diana Jenkins announced on Instagram that she has filed a lawsuit seeking to out the person or people responsible for last month’s awful social media bullying of co-star Garcelle Beauvais‘ son.

Of course, as we previously reported, 14-year-old Jax Beauvais recently responded to a deluge of online harassment from Bravo fans. The RHOBH cast criticized the online bullying antics, too — though some people suspected Garcelle’s on-air enemies were somehow behind the bad behavior.

Now, Diana wants to put an end to that supposition, clear her name from any alleged association with the bullying, and seek justice for the teenager. So, she filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday morning to do so. According to Radar Online, Diana’s court documents suggest a bot attack of some kind was responsible for the “morally bankrupt” actions taken against Jax:

“Bad people do bad things. It is wrong to send racist and bullying messages to a fourteen-year-old boy. It is wrong to deceive the public into believing an innocent woman is responsible for sending these messages. And it is wrong to mastermind this hateful campaign in anonymity. This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankruptcy person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins.”

Diana’s suit continued from there, too.

She added:

“This action is the only way Ms. Jenkins has to fight back against the anonymous coward who decided to put her reputation, livelihood and life in jeopardy. Her lifetime of good deeds are being undermined by a false affiliation with this heinous act. Ms. Jenkins seeks to put an end to this conduct for herself, her family, and Ms.Beauvais’ son. Someone needs to stand up to bad people.”

Wow!!

According to Radar, the reality TV star plans to subpoena Meta, the Facebook-rebranded company that owns IG, to obtain info on who could be behind the vicious online commentary. Over on Instagram, Diana laid out her intentions very plainly by sharing screenshots of the suit itself in a new post on Thursday morning. She wrote:

“My attorneys filed a lawsuit today in Los Angeles Superior Court to identify and hold accountable those persons who used bots to send hateful social media messages to Garcelle’s son.”

She added this simple statement (below) before quoting one of the aforementioned passages in the suit, as well:

“The lawsuit says it all.”

Here is that full post:

So there you have it! She’s certainly seeking justice!

What do U make of Diana’s legal attack on whatever might be happening on IG, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

