RHOBH Stars Deny Accusations Of Orchestrating Social Media ‘Attack’ Against Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son Jax!

Several members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are shutting down accusations that they were behind the racist and offensive social media comments aimed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.

As we previously reported, the teen revealed earlier this week that he’s been subjected to horrific and inappropriate comments from RHOBH fans on his Instagram. Some of the vile messages revolved around his older brother Oliver‘s battle with addiction, slamming his family as “immigrants,” calling his mom a” fame-hungry,” “uneducated,” and a “D-list actress,” and more. Many stars from the reality series came to Jax’s defense, including the network Bravo. They said at the time:

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

But apparently, some people think that three cast members of the reality show were behind these attacks on Jax’s social media account by paying spam bots. Who do fans think the alleged culprits are? Erika Jayne, Diana Jenkins, and Lisa Rinna. However, it looks like the reality stars aren’t standing for the accusations! The Pretty Mess singer first took to Instagram Stories on Friday to clarify a few things, including that she did offer to apologize to Garcelle’s son for drunkenly telling him to “get the f**k out” of his mom’s birthday party in a July episode. She wrote:

“I want everyone to know this. When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”

In a follow-up post, Erika then slammed the speculation that she was responsible for orchestrating an “attack” against Jax, adding:

“I did not hire bots to attack Jax and my offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands. Sincerely, Erika.”

Diana also denied the claims of “instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying” against the teenager, saying on Insta:

“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world. To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening my lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear. Please stop.”

Lisa later issued her own statement on the matter, saying on her IG Story:

“I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax. Please stop with the accusations and threats.”

The whole situation is completely messed up, especially targeting and spreading such horrible hate towards a 14 year old. Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]