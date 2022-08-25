Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son Jax Reveals AWFUL Harassment From RHOBH Fans As Bravo Steps In!

Garcelle Beauvais‘ son is speaking out about the insanely rude, racist, and inappropriate messages he’s been receiving on social media.

Jax Beauvais took to Instagram this week to recount some of the horrors he’s been seeing on the site as a result of his famous mother’s star turn on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And thankfully, the show’s other stars — and even the network that airs it, Bravo — are coming to his defense.

Garcelle has been feuding on air with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Diana Jenkins during this season of RHOBH. So fans are certainly paying close attention to the ongoing antics on the hit reality show. But some are taking it way too far. Like, WAY too far…

The unsettling situation first really kicked off back on Tuesday, when Garcelle took to Twitter to reflect on behavior aimed at her children. She didn’t mention Jax by name, but she specifically said “leave our kids alone” in a powerful tweet about the disappointment and discomfort behind the online behavior:

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Later on Tuesday, Jax took to his Instagram Stories to recount his experience with that sitch. In one IG Stories vid, the 14-year-old shared a clip of himself scrolling through comment notifications on his most recent IG post from mid-July.

In the caption of the footage, he wrote:

“I’m a f**king 14 year old leave me alone please.”

While scrolling, he showed the world comments from RHOBH fans slamming his family as “immigrants,” and alleging his mom uses “race for everything” on the show. Other commenters criticized the 55-year-old woman as being “fame-hungry,” “uneducated,” and a “D-list actress.”

Still, other viewers called out Garcelle’s older son, 31-year-old Oliver, who has previously struggled with addiction. Here are just a few more of the horrifying comments:

“Your mom calling Erika [an] alcoholic when your older brother was a drug addict. Pot calling the kettle black” “Why is your mom obsessed with Erika’s alcohol intake, shouldn’t she be worried about your brother Oliver[‘s] drug intake instead?”

Jeez!!!

This kid is 14!! Why do this to him?!

One particularly racist and awful comment took the cake, though. Jax shared a slide of one specific comment about his race, and that of his father, Michael Nilon. Writing “too far at this point” along with the screenshot, the teenager shared the awful message:

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Holy s**t!!

By Wednesday morning, with the controversy in full swing, Jax replied — via his mom — with a statement asking to be left alone. The high school student shared a very level-headed message about the situation, writing:

“Well, I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media. I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

He also added that his IG account is “not for publicity or the public’s gaze,” and was intending to simply make something for his close friends at school. He concluded:

“The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable. However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school. Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me.”

Garcelle shared that message to her social media accounts on Wednesday, as you can see (below):

Can’t say we’d be as cool, calm, and collected as he sounds there. Good for him! Still, it’s insane and unacceptable that he had to deal with that in the first place.

By Wednesday night, Bravo itself jumped into the fray. In a message posted to their official IG account, the network stated:

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

That message of caution was very much appreciated, too. In the comments, Garcelle wrote “thank you for your support.” Other reality TV stars chimed in, too, including Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Cynthia Bailey, who wrote:

“Thank you for supporting @garcelle & her son”

Lisa Rinna also spoke out:

Jax himself re-shared Bravo’s post via his own IG Stories later on Wednesday evening. And Garcelle hopped back on Twitter to thank those around her for their empathy during the tough time, too:

I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world????????❤️ — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 24, 2022

Well that’s a nice end, we suppose. Still, this situation should have never gotten this far. What kind of person goes after a 14-year-old kid on social media like this?! And one who isn’t even involved with the show, either!

Absolutely disgusting loser behavior!! What do y’all think about this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your comments on the matter down (below)…

