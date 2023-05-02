Met Gala 2023: Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Come Bearing Flowers!

A pregnant Rihanna AND Met Gala Monday? A match made in fashion heaven!

Per usual, the unofficial queen of the annual ball arrived fashionably late — but it was worth the wait! For a night honoring Karl Lagerfeld, a designer known in part for his breathtaking bridal looks, Rih wore a striking white gown accented with a large, structurally rich Valentino hood. The floral fashion arrangement opened to reveal a very pregnant singer, glowing with joy and the kind of mindset that can only come with being the one and only BadGalRiRi.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Rihanna gushes about her pregnancy with baby number two and gives an update on 'R9.' #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sroat528aL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Btw, those aren’t roses. They’re camellias — the beloved flower of luxury house Chanel.

A$AP Rocky was of course there by her side, donning a red tartan kilt over some flashy, fine jeans. A true power couple.

Rihanna reveals her major transformation on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/3jmCg435Kv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Thoughts? Do U love it or do U love it??

[Image via Vogue/YT & AValon/WENN]