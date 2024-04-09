Rihanna Reveals Red Flag Deets About Meeting A$AP Rocky -- And Says Relationship Was Saved By COVID!

Rihanna opened up about the beginning of her relationship with A$AP Rocky… and there were some glaring red flags all over their love story!

The singer sat down with her former stylist and current Interview Magazine editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg this week. During their chat, they spoke about how she found love with the 35-year-old rapper. Apparently, it all began in 2012 when they first met at the MTV Video Music Awards. Don’t expect a romantic and sweet moment between them, though. It turned out A$AP grabbed her ass without permission! She recalled:

“He grabbed my ass! So that was the day that we thought we met — at rehearsal, so it was, like, manager to manager, client to client.”

However, A$AP did not keep things strictly business. He took things too far and grabbed her butt that night! After the shocking incident, her team became “worried” that she would want “his head on a f**king mantle.” However, Rihanna was not mad! Surprisingly, she was cool with it! The Fenty creator told Mel:

“I was like,’ Ah, nah.’ That’s why everybody was like, ‘Oh my god. She likes him.’”

Not a great start to a relationship, if you ask us! To grab the butt of someone you just met without their consent is not OK. It is harassment! But despite the inappropriate moment, she and the Fashion Killa artist remained in each other’s lives. For years afterward, they were always supportive of each other. However, things were never romantic between them for a long time. She said:

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot. And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time. I would wear his shit, he would show up to my launches.”

And it wasn’t until 2019 that they decided to give a relationship a shot. RiRi shared:

“We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution. I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, ‘This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself.’”

But like many couples, the pair got super serious really fast a few months into their relationship, all thanks to COVID. Of course, we all witnessed how quick their romance progressed! These two went on to have their son RZA in 2022 and their second baby boy Riot a year later! But if the pandemic never happened, Rihanna feels they would not be where they are today:

“COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like god knew we needed because we were going to start a family. And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready. I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened.”

Whoa! Ultimately, the Ocean’s 8 actress seems to be happy with their relationship. She continued:

“I let god lead and just let go. Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Whether Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship will go the distance after that red flag first meeting, well, time will only tell! But they seem to be in it for the long haul. Especially since the songstress sounds open to having more kids with him! As Rihanna said, she “would try for my girl.” See the cover shot for Interview Magazine (below):

Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

