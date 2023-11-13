Are Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spending Time Apart Amid His Criminal Case?? LOOK!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are doing their own thing in the wake of his criminal court case.

On Thursday, the Lift Me Up singer was spotted out and about in West Hollywood in gorgeous new blonde locks, a gray hoodie, gray jeans with a unique design, and a camel overcoat. What’s inneresting is that Rocky was also spotted in WeHo — but not in the same area as RiRi.

Rihanna was seen at the San Vicente Bungalows with a group of friends, while the Pharsyde rapper was in a different part of town in a denim outfit with his own friends.

The sightings came just one day after Rocky appeared in court for assault charges, according to DailyMail.com. He’s facing two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 shooting where he allegedly fired at least four shots at fellow A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron. He could face up to eight years in jail if convicted. The duo both appeared to maintain straight faces throughout their sightings, which would make sense just one day after such a stressful court appearance…

Then, on Saturday, the parents were spotted out and about separately AGAIN! Rih dined at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was apparently leaving a recording session in WeHo, according to TMZ. The rapper flashed a grin at one point as he sported an all black ‘fit, but the Love on the Brain singer maintained her serious demeanor from Thursday night.

