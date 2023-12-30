Rihanna & Kyle Richards Go Shopping With A$AP Rocky & Mauricio Umansky In Aspen!

Rihanna must be low-key freaking out right now! And so must be Kyle Richards!

Everybody knows that the 35-year-old singer is a super fan of the Real Housewives franchise and even follows several Bravolebrities, including Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Katie Maloney. Now she got the chance to meet a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star! Unfortunately for Erika and Dorit, it was not them! Rihanna was introduced to Kyle for the first time on Thursday in Aspen, Colorado. And they even went shopping with each other at the western apparel store called Kemo Sabe!

Related: Kyle Turns To Fitness After Mauricio Umansky Split — But Says It’s ‘Not’ A ‘Revenge Body’!

Need proof? Check out the picture the two women took together, along with the 54-year-old reality star’s daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah (below):

OMG!!!

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge revealed that Rihanna had been shopping at Kemo Sabe after hours in a private room when Kyle suddenly came to do her own shopping too. A store employee told the television personality that RiRi was in the building. So naturally, Kyle took a chance and asked if she could meet the Fenty Beauty founder. And the insider said Rihanna excitedly responded:

“F*** yes!!!”

It wasn’t a coincidence that Rihanna and Kyle ran into each other, though. The source claimed the makeup mogul only went to Kemo Sabe because she had seen the Halloween star go there on RHOBH! Ha! Rihanna was determined to meet her! And the encounter apparently went very well!

TMZ reported that the pair hugged it out and talked when they met. Kyle even gave her a $895 turquoise beaver hat to Rihanna! Damn! Eventually, Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their daughters joined the fun and met Rihanna, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and their two kids. The families hung out inside the store together and did some shopping for almost an hour before parting ways.

Kyle is so lucky she got to meet Rihanna! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Rihanna got the tea on Kyle and Mauricio’s split? If so, we are going to need her to spill it ASAP! Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN]