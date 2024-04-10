Rihanna Wants WHAT Plastic Surgery?!

Two kids later, Rihanna is almost ready to go under the knife.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine published on Tuesday, the 36-year-old revealed if there were one thing she’d have tweaked by a plastic surgeon, it’d be…

Her breasts! Why? Because she misses the way they used to sit before those kids! She dished:

“I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”

Inneresting! So no implants, just the lift. That’s what pregnancy and/or breastfeeding will do to ya! She added:

“I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m okay with all that.”

One thing she’d never have done, though? A tummy tuck, even after carrying two babies. Those are some scars she isn’t willing to risk:

“I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?”

The Fenty Beauty founder, who shares sons Rza and Riot with A$AP Rocky, reflected on what pregnancy did to her body:

“Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus.”

She said she can build an ass with squats so she’d never get a BBL, but the boobies are another story. She added:

“When I’m mad skinny, my boobs are, like, nothing and I have a little booty, and you work with that. And now it’s like, “Okay, I had two babies. You really have to push this up, snatch this in, or do an illusion of a little bit of skin here.’”

Oh, the sacrifices of motherhood.

