Blake Lively Is Pumping Instead Of Attending Met Gala In Relatable Selfie!

Blake Lively’s got milk.

Monday afternoon, the mother of four confirmed once and for all that she won’t be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala, much to the dismay of fans… but we have to admit, she’s got a pretty good reason.

In a hilariously relatable Instagram Stories pic, The Rhythm Section actress offered a behind the scenes look at what she’s doing while everyone else is getting glammed up — she’s pumping breast milk in a bathroom! She captioned the pic:

“First Monday in May”

See (below):

LOLz! Quite the juxtaposition to many of her celebrated, highly glamorous looks throughout the years. But we can’t be too sad she won’t be walking the carpet during fashion’s biggest night… we mean, she’s got another mouth to feed! Less than three months ago she welcomed her fourth child with hubby Ryan Reynolds!

So yeah, Blake’s absence isn’t a surprise.

Last week, during the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City (yes, the same city where the Met is famously held), the 35-year-old told reporters who asked if they’d be seeing her at the coveted celebration of fashion:

“You will not. But I will be watching.”

Right after, someone in attendance complimented her on her 2022 look, and she quickly responded with:

“Thank you, that’s very sweet. I’ll be wearing that on my couch on Monday.”

Ahhh. Mom life. Gotta love it!

Since we won’t be getting to see a NEW Lively look, take a gander back at some of her most iconic appearances as a consolation prize (below):

Absolutely stunning!! We just know she would have dazzled for this year’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme. But she’s exactly where she needs to be at home with the kiddos.

It was just earlier this year that The Shallows actress and her husband of 11 years welcomed their fourth child into the fam. In February, Ryan sarcastically spoke on his brood’s behalf during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch, assuring:

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it… Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here.”

That dad humor never gets old, does it?

While this momma won’t be walking the carpet, both a pregnant Rihanna AND fellow mom of four Kim Kardashian have been teasing Chanel looks, so we’re sure we’ll take what we can get.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

