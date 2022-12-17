Rihanna Shares First Look At Her & A$AP Rocky's Son In Adorable TikTok Video -- WATCH!

Rihanna just made her debut on TikTok – by giving everyone a first look at her baby boy!

As you know, the 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May but never shared any pictures or details about their son. In an interview with The Washington Post in November, she explained why she wasn’t revealing too much about her child, saying:

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

Well, seven months after giving birth their child, RiRi is ready to show her little one to the world! She took to the social media platform on Saturday to share the very first video of her son, whose name has not been revealed yet. The sweet clip features the artist and the baby riding in the backseat of the car as he coos, smiles at the camera, tries to grab the phone from her hands, and lets out some adorable yawns. At one point in the video, the momma asks the little guy:

“Ooh! You’re trying to get Mommy’s phone.”

She then captioned the post, jokingly saying:

“Hacked.”

So precious!!!! Reactions to the adorable video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Rihanna/TikTok, MEGA/WENN]