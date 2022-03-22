Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Rumors After Stepping Out While Wearing BIG Diamond Ring!

Leave it to Rihanna to alter one little (OK, big) thing about herself and cause a whole fandom to go crazy with questions!

The Umbrella singer has been front-and-center in the news lately thanks to her pregnancy journey with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, but this past weekend, it wasn’t just her growing baby bump that turned heads on a Los Angeles street!

The 34-year-old singer stepped out casually over the weekend in El Lay, enjoying the sunny weather while shopping for baby clothes in preparation for motherhood. But as paparazzi photogs were trailing her, they quickly noticed something new on her left ring finger: a massive, beautiful diamond ring!!!

Pics from the outing leave little question as to what it was, either. Along with a retro-style tight black t-shirt with a monster truck on the front that allowed her life-giving belly to peek out ever so slightly, and a baseball cap which hilariously read “sex is safer than smoking” (which is true!!!), the superstar singer showed a flashy diamond on THAT digit!

Whoa!!!

Always a North Star when it comes to style, the Barbadian beauty managed to give off effortlessly cool ’90s-inspired fashion vibes while still turning heads with her unexpected jewelry addition. She looks comfortable and playful! And those heels! She’s giving us life! The ring is the thing, though, as the thick gold band set around a large diamond gave fans conniptions about whether her rapper beau may have already popped the question.

Of course, RiRi and A$AP have previously driven fans to ponder whether happily ever after is coming quickly, so it’s not like we should be too surprised that everyone is on pins and needles hoping for wedding bells here!

In fact, earlier this year, a source close to the happy couple spoke to The Sunday Mirror about the pair’s plans for the future, revealing key details about an apparent forthcoming wedding after the baby is born:

“Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same. There are no plans for when the wedding will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person.”

Her “forever person”! So cute!

This tracks with what we’ve previously reported about the couple’s close connection, too. So no wonder the world is so keen on considering engagement rumors at this point — it sounds like nuptials could be the next natural step for this duo! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Could these pics signal an engagement?? Or is RiRi just throwing everybody off the trail for a while with a red herring??

