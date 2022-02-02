Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are 'So Happy' & 'Can’t Wait To Experience Parenthood Together'!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are thrilled about starting this new chapter together.

Rumors had been swirling for a while that RihRih might have a bun in the oven. But the couple finally confirmed that they were expecting their first child with a glamorous photoshoot over the weekend. It’s no doubt a super exciting time for the soon-to-be-parents, but an insider for Entertainment Tonight gave us a little more insight on the amazing news.

Unsurprisingly, the artists are both “so happy about her pregnancy.” The ET source dished:

“Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad. A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna’s needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple.”

They added:

“Rihanna and A$AP have such a strong bond and they can’t wait to experience parenthood together.”

In spite of those apparently accurate rumors, the source admitted that the pair had been “trying to keep the news private for a while, but they felt ready to share it now and are so excited.” A previous ET insider explained:

“They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they’re thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans.”

An additional source shared more about the announcement photos, taken last Friday morning. The source revealed:

“They are such night owls, but they wanted to shoot these pics discreetly. It was important for Rihanna to make this announcement on her terms. She couldn’t really hide it any longer!”

As for the photoshoot itself, the location was a sentimental one for the rapper. The insider observed:

“They feel really at home in Harlem. His upbringing in Harlem shaped so much of who he is — and it hasn’t always been easy. This was a happy milestone and it felt right to shoot the photos where it all started.”

Aww. What a perfect way to commemorate the start of their family.

As we previously reported, the We Found Love singer was open to taking this huge step because her man managed to “sweep her off her feet” for the first time. A source for People said:

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Ugh, it’s just so sweet! We are so excited for these two. Wishing them the best of luck on their parenting journey!

