How A$AP Rocky's Love Opened Rihanna Up To The Idea Of Parenting -- And MORE New Deets!

Rihanna is ready to rock and roll as a new mother!

Of course, Monday morning brought us the amazing news that the 33-year-old Diamonds singer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. And now, insiders are dishing heartwarming details about how the Fenty founder is more than ready to go with this huge next step of her life!

A source close to the fashion mogul-slash-recording artist tells People she “couldn’t be happier” about the pregnancy development and her connection to the rapper!

The insider explained Rocky was actually the one who helped get her oriented towards the possibility of becoming a mom:

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

And the insider added more, explaining this about Rihanna’s timetable:

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Awww!

We love that!

The source also spoke about the couple’s relationship, too. Rocky has apparently “doted on” his better half from “the very beginning,” with the insider revealing how the 33-year-old rapper treats her:

“A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She’s never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.”

A second insider doubled down on that sentiment.

Reporting that they “live together now and seem beyond happy,” the second insider added:

“Everyone is happy it’s all working out. They will be great parents.”

That they will!

Such a great time for these two!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]