Keke Palmer Reveals Hilarious Way She Found Out She Was Pregnant!

Keke Palmer just revealed how she found out she was pregnant — and it was a rollercoaster of emotions!

During this week’s episode of the actress’ podcast out on Tuesday, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the 29-year-old revealed she and her boyfriend, Darius Daulton, had been wanting to start a family when she decided to take a pregnancy test because she was “feeling really good.” She dished:

“I’m feeling good. I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this. I was like, open to it like [I have a really] good partner, feeling really good.”

Exactly how you want to feel right before becoming a mother!

While caught up in the good vibes, Keke immediately went and took a test — but things didn’t pan out the way she’d hoped, she continued:

“And so, I was like, you know what? I feel like maybe that, maybe that I am. So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash. I just threw it in the trash.”

Without thinking twice, she went out to dinner with her friend and all was normal… until she received a surprising text from her beau, she recalled:

“And so I go out with Nora and we’re at like, this semi-casual business dinner, but we’re having some little sake and enjoying ourselves, and all of a sudden, I get a text from Darius, and he says, ‘When did you take this?’ And it’s a picture of the pregnancy test and it’s positive.”

Wait, what??

It turns out Keke didn’t wait long enough for the test to process — and it was actually positive when she chucked it in the trash! OMG! The Nope lead shared:

“I didn’t wait long enough! And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.'”

Aw!!

And they did just that, she reflected:

“Soon as I come home, I, and I’m also not kidding, as soon as I come home, me and him, I do 10 of ’em back-to-back, back-to-back, to back, to back-to-back. All positive.”

That’s so cute!! And A LOT OF PEE!!! LOLz!!

It must have been so exciting seeing them all come back positive!

The True Jackson, VP alum surprised the world by debuting her baby bump while hosting Saturday Night Live in December and has been gushing about her journey to motherhood ever since. Elsewhere in the podcast, the Key TV founder went on to confirm the baby news wasn’t a complete surprise to the couple, saying:

“My baby was definitely planned. It wasn’t like we sat on the chalkboard and wrote some stuff out, but…we were definitely like moving in the vibe of definitely no surprise.”

There are plenty more surprises for us to come, though! The star has decided to keep the baby boy‘s name a secret right now — though she did spill some clues! She dished:

“We’re not saying the name, but the name for us — it gives American. It gives Black American storyline. We want it to just be like — we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural. No aesthetic baby.”

LOLz! Is this a dig at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s baby Aire Webster?! Kinda seems like it! You can listen to Keke’s full recollection of this special moment HERE!

Every bit of info we get about Keke and Darius’ pregnancy has been so joyous! We’re so excited for the couple! Thoughts?! Can you believe Keke almost missed the big news?? Let us know if anything like this has ever happened to you (below)!

