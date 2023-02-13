Rihanna Totally Teased Her Second Pregnancy Before Super Bowl Halftime Show!!

Rihanna teased the world with news of her pregnancy pre-Super Bowl — and now that we know what to look for, it seems TOTALLY obvious!

But before her halftime performance at the big game on Sunday p.m., nobody had any clue what was in store. So now we’re ALL trying to play catch-up on this one!

Related: WTF Is Up With Donald Trump Calling Out Rihanna?! So RANDOM!

Earlier this week, the Umbrella singer sat down with former NFL player Nate Burleson for an interview. Their chat dropped on Sunday morning as part of his new podcast The Process.

Burleson is no stranger to interviewing people. He’s also a host on CBS‘ Sunday morning NFL panel as well as their news magazine show CBS Mornings. So, he was pretty perfectly positioned Rihanna to let out a teeeeeeny bit of news during their pod discussion!

When Nate asked pre-game about whether Rihanna might be bringing a special guest out to perform, she simply said:

“I’m thinking about bringing someone.”

Hmmm…!!!

Of course, with as many features as she’s had with other major stars, it could have been any A-lister in the music game! But what the Bajan beauty was really doing was tossing out a little teaser about her baby bump! If only we knew then what we know now… Ha!

On Sunday evening, as fans started to catch on, Burleson gloat-tweeted about it (below):

???? • She had that preggo glow…

Listen for yourself below ???????? https://t.co/YVsVxM5oto https://t.co/HuhPYTfQzG — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) February 13, 2023

He earned the cockiness this time around, we suppose!

And for another reason, too: on CBS’ pregame show on Sunday, Burleson predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35. Aaaand then that’s exactly what happened. Creepy!! Nate, what are the next Powerball numbers going to be?! LOLz!

As for Rihanna, after the Super Bowl, her rep CONFIRMED the star’s pregnancy when the Hollywood Reporter reached out for comment. So this is for real! All that speculation we were doing Sunday night was legit!

Congrats to RiRi on the baby news!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN]