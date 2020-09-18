Why Rob Kardashian Hasn’t Paid Blac Chyna Child Support For Over A Year

After all the custody drama with Rob Kardashian, it seems Blac Chyna is stirring the pot once again…

The reality TV star appeared on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation this week, where she answered a question about her “biggest flex.” Chyna shared:

“Honestly, just taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent with no child support. I don’t get no child support, that’s my biggest flex.”

Now, considering the ugly back and forth between herself and her baby daddy Rob, this “flex” sounds a lot like shade. However, the statement is a bit misleading. First of all, Chyna isn’t exactly taking care of her kids all by herself: both Rob and her other ex Tyga share custody of Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson. Although being an independent single mother is definitely something to be proud of, she does have co-parents to rely on.

Second, the lack of child support isn’t a case of deadbeat dad syndrome — it’s part of her custody agreement with Khloé Kardashian’s brother. A source for E! News explained:

“In March of last year, a judge ruled that Rob (and actually neither of them) had to pay child support. That ruling is still in play today and has not changed. … Chyna has not asked for support since that time. The fact that she continues to bring up false allegations and issues and in this case, which has already been determined, is just not ok.”

This isn’t the first time the 32-year-old has painted the existing agreement in a bad light. Back in April, she began charging fans exorbitant amounts for FaceTimes and follow-backs on social media. She deemed these fees an “economic necessity” due to the lack of child support from either of her exes.

Um… But she isn’t actually fighting for child support? Maybe because she doesn’t actually need it??

For those who missed it, the custody agreement is 50/50 shared custody, with each parent paying for anything Dream needs when she’s in their care. And sources shared at the time the deal went through that Rob is actually taking care of the 2-year-old more often — which means his financial responsibility is already more.

But that hasn’t stopped Chyna from complaining. In a statement to People all those months ago, her lawyer stated:

“To make matters worse, Rob and his family have filed false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take away Chyna’s custody of her precious daughter, Dream. Chyna will continue to fight these false claims in court to keep custody of Dream, especially after Dream was severely burned twice at Rob’s house. But these unwarranted custody battles are not cheap — and unlike a certain allegedly ‘self-made’ billionaire in Rob’s family, Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic.”

Look, Chyna should totally take pride in her hustle, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of Rob, who by all appearances seems to be a great dad and truly adores Dream — and is paying more than his share.

We really hope these two can put the drama aside and continue to do what’s best for their daughter.

