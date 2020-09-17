Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Has THIS To Say About His Ex Angelina Jolie!

Nicole Poturalski is clearing the air amid her headline-making new relationship with Brad Pitt!

The 27-year-old German model and the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star have really been heating up following their romantic getaway to the south of France last month, though sources claim they’ve been low key seeing each other for at least a year now! It appears the pair’s relationship is becoming more serious now, just as tensions between Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have escalated once again.

But despite all of that drama and her status as the new girl, Nicole wants everyone to know she’s not a hater!

On Tuesday, Poturalski posted new Instagram photos of herself wearing an orange ensemble and shades with the caption:

“Happy people don’t hate .”

But then one follower challenged her mantra in the comments section, asking if it applied to her stance on Miz Jolie:

“If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.”

Well, that was a bit presumptuous, wasn’t it? Nicole then fired back:

“Not hating anyone.”

The questioning didn’t stop there as more users flocked to the post (below) to speculate on how she really feels about the Maleficent star, who shares six kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — with Pitt.

There were a few supporters who came to the model’s defense, still! One user wrote:

“Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying ‘a source close to reported….’ I think it’s only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there.”

Poturalski replied to that comment, simply writing, “Amen.” Smart move, gurl! It sounds like she really does want to stay in her lane and avoid a potentially messy situation, but it probably doesn’t help things when Brad is reportedly making moves to deliberately piss off his ex-wife!

Take the pair’s public getaway for instance. A source previously shared that it was totally planned to ruffle some feathers:

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Ugh. We love you Brad and we’re rooting for your happiness, but that was very petty and we just don’t see how this kind of behavior will help mend fences amid his bitter custody battle.

Either way, we hope someone relayed the peaceful IG message to Angie before the real claws come out! Perezcious readers, are U buying any of this? Sound OFF with your opinions (below) in the comments.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon/Nicole Poturalski/Instagram]