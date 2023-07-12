Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney Reveals ‘Neurodevelopmental’ & ‘Learning Disabilities’ Diagnosis At 46

Rob McElhenney is sharing something incredibly personal — in the hopes it will help others.

The creative mind behind FXX’s critically acclaimed It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is opening up about a recent “neurodevelopmental” diagnosis at the age of 46. It may have come as a surprise, but it certainly has not held him back in terms of career success — or confidence. And that’s why he’s being as candid about it as possible! He openly shared on Twitter Tuesday:

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!”

Wow! While that’s not typically something one expects to discover as a full-fledged adult, it certainly shows the Mythic Quest star is prioritizing taking care of himself and learning more about how he ticks — which we applaud! Rob explained that he would share more on The Always Sunny Podcast, which he hosts with Sunny co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, in a couple weeks:

“I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)”

We’ll certainly be tuning in.

As for why the Wrexham AFC co-owner decided to share his truth? Well, because he wanted to remind people who may be in similar situations that they’re not alone! He confidently explained:

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :)”

What a positive way to approach a diagnosis that unfortunately often gets viewed in a deterministic way, especially for so many young people. Kids can worry this means they’ll never be able to succeed. And Rob, who co-created, stars in, and writes on not one but two fantastic hit shows, is living proof that’s B.S.!

Our hats are seriously off to Rob not only for speaking out, but for serving as a beacon for an often overlooked community… A community that in return is sharing the love!

In the replies of his tweet, many social media users took a minute to celebrate his openness while sharing their own stories:

“Appreciate you strength to be open. My son has autism, daughter adhd and in the past I used alcohol to come to terms with my own issues instead of seeking the proper help. I’m 5 years sober now and at 38 I am starting the process to find out what makes me tick as well.” “Your openness is great for neurodivergent folks like me (who was diagnosed Autistic at 37, but been diagnosed with Dyscalculia and Hyperlexia for most of my like)! I’m was already a big fan!” “I got diagnosed with ADHD in my late 20s, and gosh I wish I would’ve found out sooner! But now that I know the signs I see them in a lot of people, it’s amazing how many friends got diagnosed after I did and their lives changed for the better. I’m sure your friend group will experience growth with your experience too” “We got you Rob!! Same thing happened to me @ 40. Put a lot stuff into perspective. You’re going to help a lot of people! It’s a great thing you’re doing.” “So amazing Rob, thank you for sharing and helping thousands who may be struggling” “Thank you for being so open and honest. Looking forward to listening to the podcast.”

We’ll just have to wait to hear more about Rob’s specific “learning disabilities” in due time. But for now, what are YOUR thoughts on his revelation? Let us know and share your support in the comments down below!

