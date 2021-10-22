Robert Durst FINALLY Charged For Wife's Murder After Nearly 40 Years!

Robert Durst is finally answering for his crimes.

The subject of the HBO true crime documentary The Jinx is already going to spend the rest of his years behind bars after being sentenced to life in prison last week for the murder of Susan Berman.

However, before that he may actually face trial for the alleged murder of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack. Kathie disappeared in 1982, and her body was never found. He has long been suspected of killing her, something which was crystallized in the most shocking moment of The Jinx: the Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst when he seemingly admitted to the murders on a hot mic, saying to himself in the restroom:

“What the hell did I do? Killed ’em all, of course.”

Prosecutors argued Durst shot Susan Berman in 2000 to silence her because she provided his original alibi for Kathie’s death — and was close to coming clean. Now, after he was found guilty of first degree murder for that crime, he will finally be tried for the crime he was allegedly covering up in the first place.

A grand jury in NY heard arguments last week, and on Tuesday the murder charges was finally filed. Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah confirmed in a statement to the AP on Friday:

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time.”

There are worries the 78-year-old, who contracted COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator just days after being sentenced last week, will not survive to stand trial. Hopefully in that case the charges alone, knowing that there was enough evidence to convince a grand jury, will help serve as closure for the family.

[Image via HBO.]