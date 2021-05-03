Ronnie Ortiz-Magro WON'T Be Charged With A Felony In Domestic Violence Case! Here's Why...

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has lucked out big time in his most recent legal troubles, but he’s not out of the woods yet!

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources have confirmed on Monday that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star will not be charged with a felony in his domestic violence case involving his girlfriend Saffire Matos (inset above). Apparently the LA County District Attorney’s Office did not have enough evidence to charge the potential convict.

The case has now been handed down to the LA City Attorney’s Office where the MTV personality could still face misdemeanor charges. These charges would be much lighter, but because this incident occurred while he was on probation, Ortiz-Magro could still face some serious issues… They just won’t be related to a felony charge.

Scott Leemon, the East Coast native’s attorney, told the outlet:

“If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong. We are glad the DA’s office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office.”

This seems to coincide with Saffire’s statement following the late April arrest, in which she insisted she and her beau were “fine.” Despite police arresting the father of Ariana Sky (whom the 35-year-old shares with ex Jenn Harley) for his involvement in a domestic incident, Matos, who called the cops once an argument allegedly turned physical, wrote to her social media following, saying:

“Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

Hmmm… So sounds like while they may be “fine,” something is going on, too…

As you’ll recall, Ronnie is already on probation for a 2019 incident against his baby momma, in which he allegedly struck Jenn, grabbed a kitchen knife, and locked he and his child away in the house. For this dramatic and incredibly scary moment, he was charged with domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest. While the Jersey Shore alum avoided jail time because of a plea deal last summer, the star was given three years of probation which he definitely hasn’t surpassed yet.

We’ll have to wait and see the outcome of this arrest depending on what evidence the County Attorney’s office has. Given that Saffire seems to be supporting her boyfriend, it remains unclear just what went down, but one thing’s for sure — the fact that the young child was yet again present for this alleged domestic violence case certainly makes this a serious matter.

