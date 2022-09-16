Rosie O'Donnell Explains Her Longtime Feud With Ellen DeGeneres!

Finally, some answers!

Rosie O’Donnell appeared on Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, during which she decided to get candid about why she and Ellen DeGeneres aren’t friends! And you guessed it: she’s blaming it all on Ellen!

In case you didn’t know, these two have quite a bit in common. Not only are they both comedians and out lesbians, but they each had successful talk shows. The Rosie O’Donnell Show ran from 1996 to 2002 — and Ellen even appeared on the series before she got her own show in 2003, pretty much replacing Rosie on the airwaves. Before the feud, they were hilarious together.

Ch-ch-check out their segment on the Rosie O’Donnell Show (below):

Very funny stuff! And they seemed so buddy-buddy… but it didn’t last long! So what happened?!

One fan just had to know, and they took their chance on WWHL. During a segment of the late-night show, Andy read a fan’s question, wondering:

“Ryan B said I loved your iconic Lebanese moment with Ellen DeGeneres on the Rosie O’Donnell Show, but why were you never a guest on Ellen’s show during its 20-year run?”

Andy was surprised to learn she never hopped onto the popular series — which only ended earlier this year, so it’s not like there wasn’t time to make the appearance happen. But Rosie confirmed it was true, explaining the feud began as Ellen’s series was about to premiere, saying:

“We had a little bit of a weird thing, and after my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air.”

At the time, the stand-up star sat down for an interview with Larry King who asked her point-blank about the A League Of Their Own alum, she recalled:

“Larry King was on with Ellen and he said ‘What ever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes! She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!’ And Ellen said, and I’m quoting, ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.’”

Rosie remembered watching the interview at home with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter — and it understandably deeply hurt her feelings. She revealed:

“I was in bed with Kelli and I said ‘Did I just hear that? Or was that a hallucination, auditory voice in my [head]. No, and that’s what happened. And it hurt my feelings like a baby. And I never really got over it.’”

Oof. So tough, especially when you were already gracious enough to host the person on your show! The least she could have done was say something nice… Interestingly, Rosie and Ellen still almost reunited on the latter’s TV show! O’Donnell revealed she was asked to appear on the show at the end of its 19-season run, around 2017, but it ultimately didn’t work out.

“They asked me once towards the end. I was gonna go on for SMILF, but I wanted to bring someone with me because I thought it might be a little less awkward. And they didn’t want to do that.”

Hmm. Wonder why they didn’t want a second guest?! Ultimately, the 60-year-old isn’t holding a grudge, adding:

“I wish her all good things in her life and that she should be well.”

Such a classy and candid response! Hear her detail the rift (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Why do you think Ellen totally snubbed Rosie!?

