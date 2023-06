Here is a preview of what you can expect from the RuPaul’s DragRace LIVE residency at the @FlamingoVegas. Just a taste! Perez had seen the show before and we love that they’re always changing it and bringing in new queens! Drag is so fun! And supporting feels so IMPORTANT now! Thank you for sharing your magic with us @theonlycocomontrese, @theofficialshannel, @miss_alexis_mateo, @dayabetty and @lawrencechaney!