Rupert Grint Recalls 'Suffocating Experience Of Filming Harry Potter For An Entire Decade!

We hear it time and again: that child actors sometimes don’t have the most favorable experiences starring in movies or on television.

Apparently, it’s no different for Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who played Ron in the series. Even with all the positives that came from the massive hit franchise, he expressed there was a certain suffocation to portraying Ron Weasley in a new interview. Wow!

Related: Prince Harry Claims Queen Elizabeth Was Forced To Shun Him & Meghan Markle

On Monday, the actor spoke to Dax Shephard on Armchair Expert and dished about his experience playing such a major character during his formative years.

He told Dax:

“There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end. It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.'”

We get that, for sure. And he added:

“It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it.”

Yikes!!

Comparing an experience to Groundhog Day and the feeling of suffocating? Yeah, that definitely doesn’t sound like the most enjoyable situation in the world. After all, Bill Murray‘s character in the movie literally tried to end his suffering multiple times by taking his own life. Just saying!!!

Anyway, the 32-year-old continued by addressing how he still can’t watch the Harry Potter movies to this day, saying:

“It still feels too soon really. I can’t detach myself fully. I can’t face it. I’ve got a very different perspective of it now that a long time has passed. I can appreciate what a feat it was.”

Wow. We can’t even imagining essentially growing up on the set of these films and then not even being able to enjoy them sometimes!

But it sounds like the new father might try to watch the franchise again one day. He admitted that having his son has changed his perspective and revealed:

“Now I’ve got a kid. That’s going to be a whole new kind of era.”

We get it completely!

Near the end of the interview, Dax asked Rupert if he ever worried about doing something in public, like being intoxicated for instance, and having fans catch wind of it. The Servant actor admitted:

“It was such a kind of buzzkill whenever you were out, because you do kind of think about it. You can never quite relax, because I guess you are kind of this role model figure. It’s hugely important to these fans. I didn’t really stop me from having fun, but it was always kind of a bit of a shadow.”

Well, we can see how a former child star can still experience the lingering effects of that suffocating feeling Grint mentioned.

However, it still seems like he’s appreciative of the opportunity he had, and hopefully someday soon he’ll be able to watch the movies again with his son. Hey, here’s to that new era fast approaching, right Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Oscar Gonzalez/WENN & Rupert Grint/Instagram]