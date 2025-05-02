Russell Brand’s Ex-Roommate Says Actor Switched Into Different ‘Personality’ Whenever He Did ‘Something Wrong’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Russell Brand’s former roommate is speaking out about what it was like to be around the actor pre-fame, and the details are chilling.

As we previously reported, the 49-year-old comedian was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with five counts of sexual assault and rape in the UK last month. He denied the claims on his podcast at the time. Now, someone else has come forward — not to defend Russell but to paint a new disturbing picture of him.

Related: Russell Brand Says He Has ‘Nothing But Respect’ For Katy Perry

His ex-roommate Mark Pinheiro addressed the assault allegations in an interview on IMPACT x Nightline on Thursday, saying he “wasn’t surprised” to find out Brand is in serious legal trouble. Why? Pinheiro once lived with the comedian in London before he became famous and witnessed first-hand how he acted, especially when he did “something wrong.” According to the roomie, Russell completely changed his personality during those moments. He recalled:

“If Russell knows he’s doing something wrong, something naughty, something illegal, whatever it might be, if you challenge him about it afterwards, this personality would take over, the eyes go dead, the voice goes monotone. So, it was never him that was doing it, it was this personality that would take over and that’s the person that would be doing these things.”

Whoa…

Pinheiro didn’t get into what kind of “things” he did back then. However, we can only imagine what happened due to the horrific accusations about him over the past few years. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN]