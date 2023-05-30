Ryan Gosling is a “Disney Adult” and he ain’t afraid to admit it!

The actor may be the face of hardened action blockbusters like Blade Runner 2049, The Gray Man, and Only God Forgives, but when it comes to how he likes to spend his free time, he’s quick to trade in the knuckle tape for a pair of Mickey Mouse ears — and he’s bonded with John Stamos because of it!

Last week, the Full House star stopped by the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where he revealed having a hard time coming to terms with his own Disneyland obsession for the longest time! He recalled:

“​​Six or seven years ago, I was like, ‘Man, I gotta shed this Disney thing because I don’t know if it’s hurting my acting career, like, who’s gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I’ve gotta distance myself from it.’”

However, things changed when he met up for dinner with The Notebook star, who was proud to embrace his Disney love:

“I met at dinner with Ryan Gosling one night with a bunch of people, and he’s like, ‘You’re a Disney fan?’ and I go, ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’”

OMG! That’s so wholesome! He must be going pretty incognito to avoid drawing attention! Stamos added that hearing about how Ryan owns his Disney quirk made him feel more secure about his own love for the brand:

“I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too.’ So that kind of turned the corner for me.”

Watch the full interview (below):

John and Ryan definitely aren’t alone in the Disney adult label… Most recently, Rebel Wilson opened up about her love for the Happiest Place on Earth, until she got temporarily banned for 30 days after taking an “illegal” bathroom selfie. She shared on The Daily Show back in March:

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland.”

How perfect would a three-way D-date be between John, Ryan, and Rebel be?? Sign us up to watch!

As for Ryan, it’s no surprise that he holds such a special place in his heart for the brand, as he did get his start as a child actor in the ‘90s when he starred in Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears.

So cute! What do YOU think of John and Ryan’s Disney obsession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

