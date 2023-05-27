Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Are Still Going Strong After 10 Years Together!

Don’t worry, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are not heading to splitsville anytime soon!

As you know, the longtime couple has been known to keep their relationship away from the public eye. Fans rarely get to see the 42-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress photographed together – whether it be on social media or the red carpet. Eva and Ryan have even avoided revealing certain details about their lives, including whether or not they got married. She previously explained on Instagram why they keep their personal lives private, especially once they had their two daughters 7-year-old Amada and 8-year-old Esmeralda, saying:

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private. I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

Related: Hailee Steinfeld Spotted With Football Player Josh Allen Amid His Rumored Split

Although they prefer to be private when it comes to their romance, a new report is giving us some insight into how Eva and Ryan are doing! According to Us Weekly, an insider shared on Friday that the two are just “as in love today as the first year they were together.” Aww!!! A big reason their connection is stronger than ever? They still make a great team! The source explained:

“She’s his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like Barbie. Ryan also supports Eva in all her endeavors and just adores her.”

So sweet! Back in April, Ryan and Eva celebrated their 10-year anniversary. The Hitch star marked the milestone with a touching tribute to the Notebook actor, writing alongside several photos of them from their film The Place Beyond the Pines:

“Luke & Romina. Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago.”

She added in a follow-up post two days later:

“Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance”

It’s great to hear that they’re still going strong! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN, MEGA/WENN]