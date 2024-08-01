Sam Asghari Has Only Beautiful Words For Ex Britney Spears! 

Sam Asghari has nothing but love for his ex-wife Britney Spears.

While speaking with E! News on Wednesday, nearly three months after finalizing his split from the pop star, the actor gushed about the former relationship, saying:

“You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.”

That’s nice! They did share a lot of lovely and gorgeous times together — before s**t hit the fan last summer!

While the marriage ultimately ended, Sam said any serious relationship “grows you as a person” while noting that his time with the Crossroads alum is “something that’s always going to be a part of me.” He gushed:

“I’m always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future.”

The fitness trainer even had a warm message for his ex, adding:

“I wish her the best. She’s an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together.”

Aw!

When asked if he’s dating anyone new, the 30-year-old joked that “at the moment, I’m dating my dog.” He explained:

“She’s high maintenance. So my hands are full with my current partner, which is Porsche my dog.”

LOLz! He’s also focusing on his career, which has been on the rise since the split. But despite all the positive commentary, the Special Ops: Lioness star suggested it has been challenging to move on from this romance, he expressed:

“It’s going to take some time for me, as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup.”

Understandable! As Perezcious readers know, the former couple first met in 2016 and got married in June 2022, but they split just over a year later amid cheating allegations. Things went sour fast, so it’s inneresting to hear him speak so highly of the singer now! That said, he has insisted in the past that he’d never say a bad word about the Grammy winner in public (maybe ’cause he’s reportedly not allowed to — at least not on his upcoming Traitors appearance), so at least he’s sticking to his word! And now that the legal battle is finished, we’re sure it’s a little easier to reflect on the past, as we’ve seemingly seen the vocalist doing lately, too.

For her part, Britney moved on with Paul Richard Soliz, but claimed last month that she was single as sources said she was focusing on reconnecting with her children. Though, it now seems like they might be back on. So, she’s had a much easier time getting over Sam! But at least she doesn’t have to deal with any hate coming from him!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/MEGA/WENN]