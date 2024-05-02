Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Is FINALLY Settled -- Details!

It’s totally, totally, totally over for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

According to TMZ very late on Wednesday night, the pop superstar and the actor-slash-model have officially settled the terms of their divorce, and their former marriage is now a thing for the history books. With all that has been going on in Britney’s life lately, at least this is one thing she can now check off her list, we suppose.

Per that outlet, Britney and Sam just filed what is known as a stipulated judgment regarding the end of their divorce. Brit also filed her official and final response to Sam’s divorce petition via her lawyer, the famed “disso queen” Laura Wasser. The judge will almost certainly sign off soon, as this is exactly how the procedure should go in cases like this — and then the divorce will be history!

Most notably, and as we already knew, Brit and Sam had a prenuptial agreement. So, he’ll get nothing extra at the end of the divorce, and Britney will keep the assets that she brought into the marriage. Remember, she’d already been helping him out a bit during their estrangement, anyways, by paying his rent at his new place. But nothing more!

As you may recall, back in January, reports came out that Sam was trying to fight for more money from Britney’s assets. Though with this stipulated judgment coming through this week, that would seem to be over. And there had been rumblings ever since Sam filed for divorce in August of last year that the fitness trainer and his lawyer Neal Hersh might try to contest the prenup even further. Looks like it’s a wrap on that, too. Fin!

[Image via Britney Spears/Sam Asghari/Instagram]