Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Separate After EXPLOSIVE Fight About Cheating Rumors: REPORT

According to TMZ, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split — and the breakup is surrounded by a ton of drama!! Multiple sources confirm the duo had a raging fight last week where Sam accused Britney of cheating on him. No idea the validity of that, but damn!

The actor and trainer has reportedly moved out of their shared house and is now living in his own space. One source explained:

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Another insider told ET the couple has been dealing with issues in their relationship for a long time — even before they tied the knot! They shared:

“Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other’s needs aren’t being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real.”

Another source said they “have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married.” And we’re not just talking about little spats here and there — but pivotal disagreements about how to live their lives:

“Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart. Britney has the tendency to feel like she isn’t being prioritized by Sam at times. Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention.”

DeuxMoi also got an exclusive on the breakup, and their insider claims Britney did NOTHING wrong — it was all Sam’s fault?! They dished:

“In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, the spin on TMZ about the Brit split is total bulls**t. No one cheated and this is all about re-allocating assets to prepare for her lifelong care — keeping Sam on the payroll doesn’t make sense given that Britney no longer can stand him because he’s largely stopped pretending to give two s**ts about her.”

Seems like they are dealing with some heavy stuff! And while a rumored cheating scandal may have pushed them over the edge, some of the problems in their relationship may have been festering for a while! What a bummer!

Interestingly, there’s been rumors of issues for a while now, but Sam has been a fierce defender of the pop star in recent months when things have come up.

Back in May, TMZ released a scathing documentary about the Toxic artist, which alleged the pair’s marriage was in “deep trouble” due to them getting in blow-out screaming matches that allegedly involved the dancer getting physical with her beau. The outlet even claimed at the time that the fitness guru was no longer spending much time at their home — the very one he has supposedly moved out of now.

The Iranian-American model wasted no time bashing the “disgusting” doc, saying the pattern of slamming his wife in the press was nothing but a “money-making machine.” He added on his Instagram Story:

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.”

Days later, the pair seemed to debunk speculation about relationship troubles by posting a video of them making out. Brit even gushed about her hubby in the caption, saying she feels “so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday.” Take a look:

Before getting engaged in 2021, the couple had been together for nearly five years. They got married in a star-studded ceremony last year. Luckily for the Crossroads alum, she made sure to have an ironclad prenup set in place before sealing the deal, so if Sam does decide to file for divorce, he likely won’t walk away with much — if anything!

We just hope they are both ok, and things get figured out — whatever that looks like. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]