Sam Asghari Gets Candid About Divorce From Britney Spears: ‘People Grow Apart’

Sam Asghari made a rare comment about the end of his marriage to Britney Spears!

As you know, the 29-year-old actor filed for divorce from the pop sensation in August after 14 months of marriage. Their breakup was messy from the beginning when we learned Sam wanted to fight the prenuptial agreement they had in place. Technically, he is not entitled to anything from the prenup (other than gifts Britney possibly gave him or his cars). But it is believed she’ll shell out the cash anyways to keep him quiet. Reports then came out about their explosive fights, allegations of infidelity, and blackmail claims. But the worst accusation of all? He was “secretly working with her dad,” Jamie Spears.

Months later, the former couple are nowhere near making their divorce official. They are reportedly still fighting over the settlement since Sam wants more money than he’s owed. Ugh. Throughout this ordeal, we have not heard much from the former fitness trainer about the divorce, other than his initial comment when the news broke. But that has changed now!

Sam opened up about their split in a new interview published with People on Saturday – and he surprisingly had nothing but positive things to say about Britney! The model told the outlet that he is grateful for the time they’ve spent together, but they simply grew apart:

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on.”

Hmm. Despite their contentious divorce battle, Sam insisted he will “never” speak “badly” about Britney. He explained:

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

He continued:

​​“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”

Now, we cannot help but wonder if Brit feels their time together was also a “blessing”…

