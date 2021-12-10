Sandra Bullock's Interview With Kelly Clarkson Goes OFF THE RAILS!!

Sometimes you just can’t take things too seriously!

That’s exactly what happened when Kelly Clarkson met her idol, Sandra Bullock, in Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the now-viral interview, Kelly started by insisting how “nervous” she was to be hosting the Miss Congeniality actress. But things quickly got less professional when Bullock shared:

“My parents were good singers. They’re dead.”

To which Clarkson responded:

“That’s cool.”

Teasingly, the 57-year-old quipped:

“That they’re dead?”

LOLz!! Horrified, the American Idol alum corrected her comment, saying:

“No! That they’re singers! That’s so sad that they’re dead. I’m sweating.”

Later in the chat, Kelly asked:

“Are you good at forgiving?”

Bringing the conversation full circle, the Blind Side star joked:

“No. I have not forgiven my parents for dying.”

OMG!

Later, Clarkson got absolutely roasted for her pronunciation of “or” when Bullock wondered:

“Did you just call me a whore?”

After a laughing fit, Kelly mused:

“It’s uncanny how close to my friends you are.”

Again, the talk show guest couldn’t stop the banter, adding:

“Your friends are whores as well?”

This is all on daytime TV, folks! The laughter doesn’t end there — watch the full interview (below) to see what else had Sandra and Kelly cackling!

Reactions??

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]