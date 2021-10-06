Kelly Clarkson Shades Her Ex-Husband With Billie Eilish 'Kellyoke' Lyric Swap -- Watch!

Kelly Clarkson is the queen of breakup jams, but fans think she used someone else’s to subtly shade her ex during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Fans noticed the apparent dig during last week’s “Kellyoke” segment — which sees the pop star performing covers of hit songs. When she covered an abridged version of Billie Eilish’s single, Happier Than Ever, the Voice coach made a small but significant change to the lyrics.

On the original track, Billie sings, “I don’t relate to you / I don’t relate to you, no / ‘Cause I’d never treat me this s**tty / You made me hate this city.”

During her cover, K.Clark changed the last line, from “You made me hate this city,” to:

“I get it, you hate this city.”

Fans took the alteration as a reference to Clarkson’s divorce from ex-hubby Brandon Blackstock, which includes a legal battle over the couple’s Montana property, where the talent manager had been working full-time as a rancher, while Kelly lived primarily in El Lay. According to court docs, a judge ruled that the Montana ranch officially belongs to Clarkson, based on the terms of their prenup.

Do U think Kelly had her ex in her crosshairs with this cover? Ch-ch-check out the performance (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/FayesVision/WENN]