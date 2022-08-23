Sarah Hyland Had TWO Vera Wang Wedding Dresses -- See The Stunning PICS!

As you know, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot over the weekend after three years of engagement!

The wedding kept getting pushed back due to COVID-19, but on August 20 the two said “I do” at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Ynez. According to People, it was an outdoor ceremony, taking full advantage of the amazing weather and the great vibes of the Santa Barbara-adjacent venue. In an adorable post to Instagram, the Modern Family star announced the nuptials by simply stating the date of their intimate ceremony.

AH-Mazing! And that dress, goodness! We better pick up our jaws off the floor before they get dusty!

And guess what? She wore not one — but TWO — Vera Wang gowns for the special day! According to a press release from the designer, Sarah wore the first dress to walk down the aisle. It was described as a “light ivory silk” ballgown:

“Sarah chose a light ivory silk faille sweetheart ballgown with a hand pleated bodice and French tulle sleeves accented by a high slit and a delicately gathered cathedral length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border.”

Wow!

You can see that incredible dress for yourself (below):

And in color, with the veil and everything…

The designer described an “Italian tulle” veil with a “hand-appliquéd” lace border:

“She completed her wedding day look with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border.”

The train of the dress was stunningly long! The 31-year-old joked in a post to the ‘gram on Tuesday the train was “as long as” her engagement. Ha! Ch-ch-check out the full look at the train (below):

What a classic look for such a modern bride! (Ha!)

For the reception, the Shadowhunters actress changed into another custom Vera Wang creation — a “mermaid style” Italian crepe gown. Complete with “hand-placed” details that make it truly one of a kind:

“For the afterparty, Sarah chose a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves.”

You can see her second choice here:

So gorgeous!

It’s every girl’s dream to have a custom VW wedding dress — and the actress got her dream come true TWICE! It makes us wonder how long ago these dresses had been planned. If you remember, Ariana Grande‘s wedding dress was promised to her by Wang years before she even met hubby Dalton Gomez! With all the rescheduling surrounding this couple’s wedding date it’s possibly been under the legendary designer’s belt for a long time!

Congratulations to the happy couple on their beautiful wedding!

[Image via Instagram/Sarah Hyland/Wells Adams]