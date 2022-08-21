Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married!

It’s official — Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married!

The superstar 31-year-old Modern Family alum and the popular 38-year-old Bachelor In Paradise bartender got hitched in an outdoor ceremony over the weekend in southern California according to news reports! This has been a long time in coming, so we couldn’t be happier for the happy couple who FINALLY got their chance to walk down the aisle!!

According to People, the two said “I do” at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Ynez on Saturday. It was an outdoor ceremony, taking full advantage of the amazing weather and the great vibes of the Santa Barbara-adjacent locale.

Per the outlet, several Modern Family stars were in attendance to watch Hyland’s nuptials to the reality TV veteran. The star list in attendance included Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. So wonderful!!

Like we noted (above), this wedding has been in the works for a while. Adams and Hyland first flirted on Twitter waaaaaay back in 2016. Hyland had been open about her not-so-secret crush on Wells as he shot to fame as part of JoJo Fletcher‘s season on The Bachelorette that year. The duo struck up a convo that led to an offline vibe, found they’d bonded a bit during the time talking, and officially got together in the fall of 2017.

After about two years of dating, Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019. The couple had originally planned to wed in August 2020, but they were forced to delay their nuptials multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many couples were in that boat, unfortunately!!!

Following several delays, Adams joked with People that he fully intended to marry Hyland at some point in 2022. He even joked that the duo would consider eloping to Vegas to do the deed if they had another scheduling setback! During that chat with the mag last August, Wells said at the time:

“We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn’t happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn’t happen. So now we are hoping next year, or we’re gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

Ha!!

Thankfully things worked out as intended, and the actual ceremony could take place as intended with family and friends in attendance this weekend.

For her part, Sarah spoke glowingly about the couple’s wedding plans and bright future together in an interview with the mag last month:

“We are practical. We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we’ve been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don’t think a lot is going to change. … I’m really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family.”

And now they have!!

Congrats to the happy couple!!

