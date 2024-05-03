Britney Spears In Trouble! Ariana Grande Talking Smack About Selena Gomez! Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump! Willow Smith's Delusion! And More! | Perez Hilton We NEED to discuss all this together! Watch above!!! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Ariana Grande Takes Shots At Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, & More In Leaked DMs: REPORT Taylor Swift References Travis Kelce's Now-Infamous 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' Interview In New Song -- LISTEN! Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Cuddle Up In Rare Photo Together With The Wicked Cast! LOOK! Ariana Grande 'Getting More Serious' With Ethan Slater Through Controversy! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 02, 2024 17:12pm PDT Share This Categories Ariana Grande Britney Spears Daily Recap! Kylie Jenner Music Minute Selena Gomez Willow Smith YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article