Wicked Co-Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Are Opposites Attracting On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

OMG we love how these movie besties are bringing their sisterhood to real-life events!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play witches in the highly anticipated big screen adaptation of Wicked, but at the 2024 Met Gala they’re just plain magic!

Video: See Ariana & Cynthia In Epic First Teaser For Wicked!

In her first Met since 2018, Ariana was a perfect little pearl! In fact, longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell found her a Loewe gown that was mother-of-pearl. Not only is pearl her birthstone, the pristine look is also reflective of Glinda the Good Witch and her purity.

Cynthia countered in black — a suit/gown hybrid. Business up top, party down below? In any case, the magic wasn’t bound to the sparkling black Tom Browne dress. Flower petals and little insect friends adorned the entire outfit, really popping on the jet black. Again, the opposite of Ariana, the chaos of life instead of the perfection of stone.

We’re just so happy they decided to do this together! They look amazing!!!

