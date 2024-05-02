Ariana Grande Takes Shots At Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, & More In Leaked DMs: REPORT

Is Ariana Grande lowkey a pop-culture-loving bully?!?

The pop star is taking heat after some shaaady alleged DMs just leaked — in which she takes jabs at Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, and SO many more! That is if any of this is even real…

Here’s the deal. On Wednesday, alleged texts and Instagram direct messages between the Victorious alum and celebrity news account Pop Crave surfaced online. The messages appear to be from 2018 and 2019, based on the few dates can be seen. The rest are firmly dated by pop culture references, like her then-brand new Charlie’s Angels collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. But, obviously, anything these days can be made with photoshop — especially something like this. So, take everything with a grain of salt… and let’s dive in!

For starters, the Wicked star supposedly called the “production” of Khalid‘s song with Ed Sheeran (likely Beautiful People) “a nap” and “a snooze,” saying, “everything’s so boring.”

Later, she reacted to Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul‘s engagement news in 2019, replying to an IG Story writing, “jesus christ.” She then followed up with:

“a whole nightmare sry sry sry sry / that’s / their poor children”

The next year, the 30-year-old returned to the DM chain to ask the outlet to “delete the thing about pete / doug,” possibly referring to her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and pal Doug Middlebrook. They were all seen hanging together that year, but it’s unclear what the post was about. Because Pop Crave agreed to the request and deleted it! When they did, the 7 Rings artist allegedly replied:

“wow i didn’t expect u to delete it. thanks. that’s so kind. we are and will. it’s just hard bc my fans and i are so close! 🙁 but thank you that’s the sweetest ever. if you ever need anything from me tickets or m&g or whatever let me know id love to hug you guys when i come to your city.”

Elsewhere, someone from Pop Crave asked Ari what it was like to meet Selena Gomez at the AMAs — and she didn’t have anything nice to say! The Thank U, Next vocalist supposedly wrote:

“a facade / idk her well / but that meeting was really fake”

She continued:

“not rlly her songs don’t vibe with me / i can not remember the last time i listened to a selena song “

After the outlet agreed, noting Selly’s last great hit was Fetish and that “stan Twitter doesn’t care for her music,” she chimed in that she and Demi Lovato were the same — famous but not for their good music:

“yea! shes just there like Demi / lol”

Oof! The trash talk!

According to fans, other leaked DMs between Ariana and Pop Crave have leaked in the past several years, too. Soo, does that mean these are real? Or does someone just love trolling Ariana this way? We mean, it IS easy to photoshop a text exchange like this! So we don’t know what to think! See the controversial DMs for yourself HERE!

Thoughts?? Do you think these are fake or not? Sound OFF (below)!

