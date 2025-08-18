Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At And Just Like That... Haters!

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t listening to the haters!

After And Just Like That… finally came to a shocking (and highly criticized) end last week, the leading lady told The New York Times what she really thinks about all those who hate-watched the show!

As Perezcious readers know, the HBO Max reboot was slammed with backlash ever since it very first premiered, from old school Sex and The City fans to newcomers. Even loyal fans were were left complaining about the — literally — s**tty ending! So, when the outlet caught up with SJP on Friday, they had to know her take on all those so-called hate-watchers — and she tried to stay strong, saying:

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that. We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real.”

She went on:

“I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful.”

“Enormously successful”?! It was abruptly canceled without a celebratory final season! Sure, maybe that really was SJP and creator Michael Patrick King‘s decision… Or maybe it was a sign they weren’t expecting to wrap up so soon? After all, sources have claimed the A-lister was working on a fourth season already! But with poor viewership and feedback from fans, the streamer pulled the plug first. Oof.

For now, the 60-year-old Hocus Pocus star is standing by her version of the story, insisting the show ended “because that’s where the story ended.” She maintained:

“We could have gone on doing coffee shops. There’s a million ways to do it that are easy and familiar and fun, but feel exploitative to us. We felt this was the honorable thing to do. It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected.”

But one BIG hint that the actress wasn’t as ready to say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw as she claimed?? When asked where the character might be if the franchise caught up with her in 15 years, she expressed:

“I think it would be pretty rich, in terms of friendships and culture and travel and the ways in which the children of her friends are in her. I feel good about her. I think she’s set up pretty well.”

Welp, it sure sounds like she’d be interested in another reboot…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How are you feeling now that the dust has settled: should AJLT have been canceled??

